COPENHAGEN May 7 Danish brewer Carlsberg
reported a fall in first-quarter operating profit due
to currency volatility, especially in Russia, and lowered its
full-year net profit guidance.
Operating profit before special items fell to 453 million
Danish crowns ($84.56 million) from 680 million a year ago and
below a forecast for 749 million crowns in a Reuters poll
.
Carlsberg said that it now only expected reported adjusted
net profit to grow by a low-single-digit percentages in 2014 due
to currency headwinds, down from an earlier guidance of
mid-single digit growth.
($1 = 5.3571 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Kim Coghill)