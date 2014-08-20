COPENHAGEN Aug 20 Danish brewer Carlsberg's
second quarter operating profit rose 6 percent to 3.6
billion Danish crowns ($642 million), beating a forecast for a
3.43 billion profit in a Reuters poll.
The company lowered its full-year financial guidance and
now expects low- to mid-single decline in reported operating
profit, and mid- to high-single-digit decline in adjusted net
profit. Earlier it expected low-single digit growth in both of
those results in 2014.
(1 US dollar = 5.6028 Danish crown)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)