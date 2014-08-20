COPENHAGEN Aug 20 Danish brewer Carlsberg's second quarter operating profit rose 6 percent to 3.6 billion Danish crowns ($642 million), beating a forecast for a 3.43 billion profit in a Reuters poll.

The company lowered its full-year financial guidance and now expects low- to mid-single decline in reported operating profit, and mid- to high-single-digit decline in adjusted net profit. Earlier it expected low-single digit growth in both of those results in 2014.

(1 US dollar = 5.6028 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)