German stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 26 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
COPENHAGEN Nov 10 Danish brewer Carlsberg posted a third quarter operating profit slightly above analysts' expectations and in line with the same quarter last year, keeping its full-year forecast unchanged.
Operating profit before special items grew to 3.39 billion Danish crowns ($569 million), in line with same quarter last year and slightly above a forecast of 3.38 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
The company's revenues grew to 18.12 billion crowns from 17.42 billion crowns in the same quarter last year.
The company kept its full-year financial guidance for organic operating profit to grow low- to mid-single-digit percentages. (1 US dollar = 5.9600 Danish crown) (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 26 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
* Has been notified by HNA Group that it has exceeded threshold of 15 pct due to an agreement with third parties to purchase 16.79 pct of shares of Dufry AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)