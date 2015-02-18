BRIEF-Marine Harvest increases dividend, keeps 2017 harvest guidance despite cut in Norway
* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 220 million versus eur 215 million in preliminary april 20 statement and vs eur112 mln in Q1 2016
COPENHAGEN Feb 18 Danish brewer Carlsberg reported a 22 percent fall in fourth-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, as strong growth in Asia could not offset a sharp sales drop in its main Russian market.
The firm's operating profit before special items dropped to 1.79 billion Danish crowns ($275.9 million) from 2.3 billion crowns a year ago, missing analysts' expectation for 1.93 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
For 2015 Carlsberg, the world's fourth largest brewer, expects operating profit to grow organically by mid- to high-single-digit percentages.
The firm also proposed a dividend of 9 crowns per share, more than the 8.73 crowns seen in the poll.
($1 = 6.5252 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 220 million versus eur 215 million in preliminary april 20 statement and vs eur112 mln in Q1 2016
ISTANBUL, May 10 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Wednesday its net profit in the first quarter more than doubled to 1.1 billion lira ($304 million) from 515.2 million in the same period a year earlier.