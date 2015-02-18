COPENHAGEN Feb 18 Danish brewer Carlsberg reported a 22 percent fall in fourth-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, as strong growth in Asia could not offset a sharp sales drop in its main Russian market.

The firm's operating profit before special items dropped to 1.79 billion Danish crowns ($275.9 million) from 2.3 billion crowns a year ago, missing analysts' expectation for 1.93 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

For 2015 Carlsberg, the world's fourth largest brewer, expects operating profit to grow organically by mid- to high-single-digit percentages.

The firm also proposed a dividend of 9 crowns per share, more than the 8.73 crowns seen in the poll.

($1 = 6.5252 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)