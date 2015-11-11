BRIEF-Vita Group update on trading and commercial discussions with Telstra
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
COPENHAGEN Nov 11 Danish brewer Carlsberg's third-quarter operating profit before special items rose 2.2 percent to 3.47 billion Danish crowns ($501 million), above a forecast of a 3.19 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll.
The group said it would take impairment and restructuring charges of around 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.44 billion), of which most was booked in the third quarter and as a result it now sees organic operating profit to decline by high single-digit percentages.
($1 = 6.9381 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.