COPENHAGEN May 11 Carlsberg's first-quarter sales fell 3 percent to 13.01 billion Danish crowns ($1.99 billion) as organic growth in Eastern Europe and Asia was not enough to offset a negative currency impact and a decline in Western Europe.

The sales figure missed the 13.18 billion crowns expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The Danish brewer, which did not disclose earnings figures, said it still expected low single-digit organic operating profit growth in 2016.

The company also said it now expected a negative impact from currency exchange of 550 million crowns in 2016, from an earlier guidance of negative 600 million.

($1 = 6.5367 Danish crowns)