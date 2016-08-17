COPENHAGEN Aug 17 Danish brewer Carlsberg's
half-year operating profit before special items fell
4 percent to 3,448 million Danish crowns ($522.1 million),
lagging a forecast of a 3,584 million crowns seen in a Reuters
poll.
Group revenue for the half-year amounted to 31.2 billion
crowns, below analysts' estimates of 31.8 billion in a Reuters
poll.
The company maintained its outlook for 2016 of
low-single-digit percentages organic operating profit growth,
but said translation impact on operating profit from currency
exchange is now expected to be around -600 million crowns, down
from an earlier -550 million.
($1 = 6.6041 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)