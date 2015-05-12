* Carlsberg maintains 2015 profit forecast
* Results show Russian problems remain
* New CEO to take over next month
By Sabina Zawadzki
COPENHAGEN, May 12 Concerns over a struggling
Russian market pushed down shares in Danish brewer Carlsberg
on Tuesday although the company stuck to its profit
forecasts for the year.
Russia will be high on the list of priorities for incoming
chief executive Cees 't Hart when he replaces the retiring
Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen next month.
The Danish company generates a third of its operating profit
from an Eastern Europe region hit last year by a falling rouble
as Russia's economy ground to a halt, tighter regulations on the
beer market and conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The woes forced the world's fourth largest brewer to cut its
2014 profit forecast twice last year and shut 15 percent of its
Russian brewing capacity.. Although its shares
have risen 40 percent this year as the rouble strengthened, a
retreat on Tuesday shows that worries remain.
Carlsberg shares were down 4.5 percent down at 609.50 crowns
by 1115 GMT, having hit a 7-1/2 year high on Monday.
"For the stock to take a breather after the run it's had
isn't all that surprising," Morningstar analyst Phil Gorham
said. "Buy the rumour, sell the news."
Analysts said the brewer's results were at least in line
with expectations, but noted that the first quarter accounted
for just 6 percent of annual profit.
NEW CEO
Incoming boss 't Hart ran FrieslandCampina, one of the
world's largest dairy companies, for six years. The Dutchman led
it to substantial growth in Asia, a region on which Carlsberg is
increasing its focus to help offset Russian problems.
"I don't think you should expect a completely different
Carlsberg when Cees enters," Rasmussen told Reuters. "I haven't
experienced much disagreement with what we have discussed."
The company has stood by the Russian business where it sells
under the Baltika brand. Aside from the lower rouble, beer
companies have been hit by tighter regulations in Russia, the
world's fourth largest beer market..
For the first quarter, operating profit before special items
rose to 661 million Danish crowns ($99 million) from 453 million
crowns a year ago and above a forecast for 595 million crowns in
a Reuters poll
Sales by volume in Eastern Europe fell 16 percent and net
revenue by 30 percent to 1.735 billion crowns, although that was
largely down to a negative currency impact.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Tange in Copenhagen and
Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Keith Weir)