* Second-quarter results lag forecast
* Danish brewer to revise strategy, results expected in 2016
* Shares down 8 percent
By Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, Aug 19 Carslberg's new
chief executive announced he would review the company's strategy
after a poor second quarter forced the world's fourth-largest
brewer to cut its profit outlook for the year.
Second-quarter operating profit came in below expectations
on Wednesday, hit by cold weather in northern Europe and market
decline in eastern Europe. The company's shares plunged eight
percent.
New CEO Cees 't Hart, a Dutchman who took over in June, said
that the results of his review would be announced only in the
first half of next year. That disappointed some analysts who had
hoped for it to be completed by the end of this year.
The Danish brewer did not indicate what the new strategy
should focus on. How to address problems in its core market of
Russia is certain to be a central concern.
Carlsberg lowered its full-year financial guidance and now
expects organic operating profit to decline slightly. It had
previously forecast organic growth could be close to 10 percent.
"In Western Europe, we experienced bad weather in Q2 in
Northern Europe and did not achieve the full range of
anticipated savings," Hart said in the earnings statement.
"For the full year, we therefore do not expect that the
strong Asian performance will be enough to offset the
weaker-than-expected results in Western Europe and the
challenging market conditions in Eastern Europe," Hart added.
The results compare unfavourably with those from Heineken NV
, the world's third-largest brewer, which this month
announced better than expected earnings for the first
half.
Carlsberg has been hit by Russia's recession, tighter
regulations on the Russian beer market and conflict in eastern
Ukraine.
Carlsberg responded by cutting jobs at its headquarters and
regional offices by 20 percent in May.
Operating profit before special items fell 18.9 percent to
2.92 billion Danish crowns ($432 million) in April to June,
below a forecast of 3.24 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
Hart, who took over as chief executive on June 15 has been
granted approximately 100,000 share options and the exercise
price will be based on an average of the share price the next
five trading days.
James Edwardes Jones from RBC Capital Markets called the
timing of the CEO's option grant the sole glimmer of positive
news in the earnings report.
"It is hard to see any incentive for him to paint a rosier
picture than necessary with his maiden set of results," Jones
wrote in a note to clients.
($1 = 6.7535 Danish crowns)
