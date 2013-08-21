* Q2 operating profit 3.44 mln DKK vs 3.58 bln forecast
* Q2 sales 19.64 bln DKK vs 19.77 bln forecast
* Cuts 2013 Russia market growth outlook
(Adds details)
COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 Danish brewer Carlsberg
slightly lagged operating profit and revenue
forecasts in the second quarter after strong Asia growth failed
to compensate for sluggish mature European markets.
The brewer kept its 2013 financial guidance unchanged but
cut its Russia beer market growth outlook to a mid-single-
digit percentage decline from earlier forecasts for a flat
market as consumer sentiment remains subdued.
Operating profit (EBIT) before special items fell slightly
to 3.44 billion Danish crowns ($615.76 mln) in the April to June
quarter, compared with 3.47 billion a year earlier and below an
average forecast for 3.58 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts
.
Eastern Europe sales fell slightly in the quarter while
revenue in Asia grew by 10 percent, lagging average forecasts in
the poll.
The brewer reiterated its full-year financial guidance for
an operating profit of around 10 billion crowns and
mid-single-digit percentage growth in adjusted net profit from
last year's 5.50 billion.
($1 = 5.5866 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Cowell)