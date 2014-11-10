* Q3 op profit 3.39 bln crowns, in line with expectations
* Revenue up 4 pct to 18.1 bln vs forecast 17.8 bln
* Keeps FY forecast for organic operating profit
* Shares jump 4 percent to six-week high
(Adds comment from CEO on Russia, updates shares, writes
through)
By Annabella Nielsen
COPENHAGEN, Nov 10 Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S
stood by its full-year earnings forecast on Monday,
as Asian growth offset a Russian downturn that had twice this
year prompted it to lower profit forecasts.
Its shares were up 2.5 percent at 522 Danish crowns by 1300
GMT, having hit a six-week high, but were still down 12 percent
this year as Russia's deteriorating relations with the West hit
earnings in one of its biggest markets.
The brewer, whose brands also include Kronenbourg, Holsten
and Somersby cider, said it was committed to Russia for the long
term. "We would never withdraw from the Russian market," Chief
Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen told Reuters. "Russia
contributes billions of crowns to Carlsberg and it will rise
again."
Carlsberg's revenue in Russia fell 15 percent to 3.9 billion
crowns but it attributed the fall to currency effects, with flat
underlying growth. The rouble shed 7 percent against the euro
during the quarter.
Western sanctions and a sharply lower oil price have added
to Russia's economic woes and on Monday the central bank floated
the currency.
Carlsberg derived over a third of its operating profit last
year from eastern European, where its Baltika beer is Russian
market leader.
Group operating profit reached 3.39 billion crowns ($569
million) in the third quarter, little changed on the year before
and in line with expectations. Revenue grew 4 percent to 18.1
billion crowns against a forecast 17.8 billion.
Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen said what growth
could be expected next year from savings in Russia and Europe
would be wiped out by the depreciating rouble. Other company
followers were positive on the statement.
"Carlsberg still has a very solid position on a very large
Russian beer market," said Sydbank's Morgen Imsgard. "And if the
Russian market normalizes at some point it will be an attractive
position to have."
Carlsberg maintained its full-year forecast of a low- to
mid-single-digit percentage decline in underlying or organic
operating profit, having in August downgraded it from growth of
low-single digits set in May.
With a 61 percent rise in revenue in Asia to 3.58 billion
Danish crowns, partly due to the purchase of China's Chongqing
Brewery Group, the region is close to overtaking Russia as the
group's second-most important area.
(1 US dollar = 5.9584 Danish crown)
(Additional reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Sabina
Zawadzki and David Holmes)