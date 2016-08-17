* Half-year results slightly below expectations
* But brewer maintains profit outlook for year
* CEO says will tackle poorly performing operations
By Nikolaj Skydsgaard
COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 Danish brewer Carlsberg
promised to address poorly performing parts of its
business after half-year results came in slightly below
expectations on Wednesday, sending its shares down by 4 percent.
The Copenhagen-based company said it was sticking to a
forecast for full-year organic operating profit growth in the
low-single figures in percentage terms.
Chief Executive Cees 't Haart, who took the job in June
2015, indicated that more changes would be made as part of his
seven-year strategy to boost growth.
"We have a number of operations which are not contributing
in the way that we would have liked. We are evaluating these and
we are taking action," the Dutchman told reporters.
Soon to become the third largest brewer in the world behind
Heineken following the planned mega-merger of AB Inbev
and SAB Miller, the group last week announced
the sale of its 59 percent share in African subsidiary Carlsberg
Malawi Limited to local Castel Group.
The chief executive said more assets were "on the list" to
be divested but declined to name them in order not to weaken his
negotiating position. His plan is to focus on big cities, craft
beer and core markets.
As part of his strategy, Carlsberg has shed 2,080 white
collar employees, sold assets in Britain, closed 11 breweries in
China and written down the value of its ailing Russia business.
GLASS HALF FULL?
By 0820 GMT, Carlsberg shares were down 3.9 percent at 653
Danish crowns after the company reported a six-month operating
profit before special items of 3.45 billion Danish crowns ($522
million), down 4 percent from same period last year.
Total sales volumes fell 1 percent due to lower volumes in
countries such as Britain, Poland and Finland, but organic
revenue grew by 4 percent.
Analysts said it was not all doom and gloom.
"The new strategy of finding a balance between volume growth
and value creation is already showing its effects," said Sydbank
analyst Morten Imsgard.
Carlsberg maintained its 2016 profit outlook but the impact
on operating profit from foreign exchange was raised to 600
million Danish crowns ($91 million) from 550 million.
Carlsberg has faced problems in Russia because of tighter
regulations and a weak economy, but showed improvements in its
Eastern European region with stable volumes and an 8 percent
increase in net revenue organic growth over the six months.
Rival brewer Heineken delivered a slightly better than
expected half year result in August, with Western Europe and
Asia Pacific offsetting weak markets in Russia and Africa.
The world's largest brewer, Belgium based AB Inbev reported
quarterly profit slightly below expectations after economic
problems in Brazil hit sales.
($1 = 6.6062 Danish crowns)
(Editing by Keith Weir)