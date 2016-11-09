* Carlsberg now sees 5 pct rise in underlying profits this
year
* Q3 sales rose 16 pct in Eastern Europe, beating estimates
* Market share gains and better weather behind sales
progress
(Adds comments from CEO, details, background)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 Carlsberg raised
its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday after reporting an
increase in sales in Russia, for long an important but
problematic market for the Danish brewer.
Chief Executive Cees 't Hart vowed in August to address
poorly performing parts of the business, the world's third
largest brewer, after reporting worse than expected half-year
results.
The company said in a trading statement on Wednesday that
comparable third-quarter sales were up by 16 percent in its
Eastern Europe region, which accounted for 18 percent of total
sales.
The company attributed the rise to better weather and more
competitive pricing in Russia, which resulted in it winning
market share from its bigger global rivals Anheuser Busch Inbev
and Heineken. Sales were dented in the same
quarter last year after Carlsberg attempted to raise prices.
Its shares were down 2 percent at 600 crowns by 1031 GMT,
when the Stoxx Europe 600 food and drinks sector index
was down 2.6 percent.
"A combination of factors, including an easy comparison
quarter, a more professional approach to the key accounts, and a
better pricing of our different brands, has led to an
improvement in our market share," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart
told reporters on a conference call.
At 3.15 billion Danish crowns ($470 million) sales in
Eastern Europe in the quarter exceeded the 2.96 billion expected
by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Since taking over Russia's biggest-selling brewer eight
years ago Carlsberg has faced problems with Baltika due to a
weaker economy and stricter rules governing where and when
alcoholic drinks can be sold.
Hart took the reins last year and has increased sales in
Russia by concentrating on supplying through major customers
while also reducing brewing capacity.
He has also cut 2,080 jobs across the group, sold assets in
Britain and closed 11 breweries in China.
The Danish company does not have a strong presence in the
United States and Hart declined to comment on the result of the
presidential election and its impact on financial markets.
The company said it now expects a 5 percent rise in
like-for-like operating profits in 2016, up from an earlier
expectation of "low single-digit percentage growth". Operating
profit was 8.46 billion crowns last year.
However, Carlsberg's sales in its other two regions, Western
Europe and Asia, came in slightly lower in the third quarter
than expected by the analysts at 10.40 billion crowns and 3.98
billion.
As a result total third-quarter sales fell slightly from the
same quarter last year to 17.53 billion Danish crowns ($2.64
billion), missing the 17.96 billion expected by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
The company said it now sees a negative impact from currency
exchange rates of 550 million crowns, down from an earlier
expectation of a negative 600 million.
($1 = 6.6285 Danish crowns)
