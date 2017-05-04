COPENHAGEN May 4 Danish brewer Carlsberg's
first-quarter sales rose 5 percent despite a small
decline in volumes, the firm said on Thursday and maintained its
2017 operating profit outlook.
First-quarter sales came in at 13.70 billion Danish crowns
($2.01 billion), above the 13.48 billion forecast in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
The company, which did not disclose earnings figures, said
it still expected mid-single-digit organic growth in operating
profit this year. It also expects a positive impact from
currency exchange of 300 million crowns versus previously
expected 350 million.
($1 = 6.8247 Danish crowns)
