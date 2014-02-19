COPENHAGEN Feb 19 Carlsberg's
operating profit rose 8 percent in the fourth quarter as
improved margins in Western Europe and continued Asian growth
offset sluggish sales in Eastern Europe.
At 2.32 billion Danish crowns ($427.5 million) earnings
before interest, tax and special items beat the 2.18 billion
expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
For 2014 the Danish brewer, the world's fourth largest,
expects to deliver high-single-digit organic operating profit
growth and mid-single-digit growth in its reported adjusted net
income.
For 2013, Carlsberg proposed a 33 percent increase in its
dividend to 8 crowns per share.
($1 = 5.4264 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by
John Stonestreet)