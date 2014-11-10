COPENHAGEN Nov 10 Danish brewer Carlsberg on Monday maintained its full-year financial forecast of low- to mid-single-digit percentage growth in organic operating profit.

The company, whose Baltika brand of beer is popular throughout the former Soviet Union, had been hit hard by an economic slowdown there partly due to a stand-off between Moscow and the West over unrest in Ukraine.

The brewer had previously cut its forecast twice for the year. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Sunil Nair)