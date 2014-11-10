German stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 26 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
COPENHAGEN Nov 10 Danish brewer Carlsberg on Monday maintained its full-year financial forecast of low- to mid-single-digit percentage growth in organic operating profit.
The company, whose Baltika brand of beer is popular throughout the former Soviet Union, had been hit hard by an economic slowdown there partly due to a stand-off between Moscow and the West over unrest in Ukraine.
The brewer had previously cut its forecast twice for the year. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Sunil Nair)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 26 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
* Has been notified by HNA Group that it has exceeded threshold of 15 pct due to an agreement with third parties to purchase 16.79 pct of shares of Dufry AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)