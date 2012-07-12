COPENHAGEN/MOSCOW, July 12 Russia is poised to
further tighten rules on alcohol advertising, dealing a fresh
blow to Carlsberg and other brewers who have invested
heavily in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.
Danish brewer Carlsberg, which earns nearly half its profits
from the Russian market, has already seen
profits hit by an increase in the country's beer tax. Carlsberg
is the market leader with its best-selling Baltika brand. Other
major brewers operating in the country are Anheuser-Busch InBev
, SABMiller and Heineken.
The Russian parliament, in its continued drive to curb
alcohol abuse in the country, is expected to pass a bill banning
alcohol advertising on the Internet from as early as the end of
July and in the printed media from January 1. The State Duma
passed a draft of the bill on Friday.
"The lower house has passed the bill, so the chance of it
going through is very high," said DNB analyst Rune Dahl.
"Overall, this puts pressure on the entire market, not only
Carlsberg."
The big brewers are relying on emerging market growth and
price rises to offset tough conditions in mature European
markets. However, initial success in Russia has come up against
a series of profit-sapping government measures in recent years,
including a ban on the sale of beer at outdoor kiosks and on
store sales outside daylight hours from 2013.
The bill was passed less than two years after the unexpected
trebling of beer excise duties.
In May Carlsberg failed to meet first-quarter profit
forecasts but said that it expected the market to return to
modest growth this year after a 3 percent decline in 2011.
Carlsberg shares traded down 0.4 percent at 1126 GMT on
Thursday, in line with a 0.5 percent fall in the Copenhagen
stock exchange's benchmark index.