MOSCOW, Sept 29 Baltika, the Russian unit of
Denmark's Carlsberg, has suspended beer production at
one of its breweries due to declining demand, it said on Monday.
"This is connected with the end of the high summer season
and the onset of autumn, when demand for the products is on the
decline," Mairbek Sageev, director of Baltika's Chelyabinsk
brewery, said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.
"In addition, this factor was bolstered by a significant
drop in the total beer market."
The brewery, east of Russia's Urals mountains is one of
Baltika's 10 breweries. It has a production capacity of 4.2
million hectolitres per year and produces the licensed Tuborg
brand as well as domestic brands such as Baltika.
Sageev said the brewery would resume full operation once the
market improves.
According to Baltika, the beer market dropped in Russia by
24 percent between 2008 and 2013 and an additional 7 percent in
the first half of this year alone.
"The main reasons for the fall come from excessive and
unnecessary state regulation of the brewing industry and a
deteriorating macroeconomic situation in which consumer
sentiment and economic prospects are highly uncertain," Sageev
said.
As part of a drive to curb drinking and promote a healthy
lifestyle, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a ban on
beer sales from street kiosks and time restrictions on when beer
can be bought.
The stagnating Russian economy, which is expected to grow by
only 0.5 percent in gross domestic product terms this year, down
from an earlier official forecast of up to 3 percent, has put
pressure on consumers' wallets.
In August, Carlsberg cut its 2014 profit guidance and said
its Russian beer sales tumbled by one fifth in the second
quarter. The 167-year-old Danish brewer relies on Russia for
more than a third of its operating profit.
Carlsberg has been forced to operate most of its Russian
units at reduced capacity for several months, though the company
vowed in June to keep its Russian breweries running.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia
Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning and Mark Potter)