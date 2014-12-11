COPENHAGEN Dec 11 Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday it had extended its sponsorship deal with Copenhagen soccer team FC Kobenhavn (FCK).

The sponsorship will run for three years from 2016, and then FC Kobenhavn has the option to extend it for another two years.

Carlsberg did not say how much the deal was worth. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Pravin Char)