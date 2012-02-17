By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON Feb 17 Carlson Capital, a hedge fund based in Dallas, said it was cooperating with the U.S. government's insider trading probe after a former employee was implicated but not charged in the long-running investigation.

The $3 billion hedge fund said in a statement on Friday that a former employee was "the only member of the firm" to use the services of John Kinnucan, an independent research consultant arrested on Thursday by federal prosecutors and charged on Friday with passing on confidential tips to hedge fund traders and analysts.

Carlson Capital said the portfolio manager had left the firm in March 2011 and that it has "fully cooperated with the government" in its probe. Carlson also said that it was not a target of the investigation.

Three sources familiar with the investigation said the former Carlson manager was Dan Grossman. Grossman has not been charged with any wrongdoing. His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

The government did not name Carlson or Grossman in its complaint.

Before joining Carlson, he worked at Level Global, a New York-based hedge fund.

Level Global's co-founder, Anthony Chiasson, was arrested and charged with insider trading earlier this year. Level Global was raided by federal agents in November 2010 and soon after closed down as many investors demanded their money back.

The insider trading probe took a new turn on Thursday when federal agents arrested John Kinnucan, an outspoken research analyst, charging that he paid insiders with cash, trips and other perks to obtain secret company information. The government alleges that Kinnucan gave the portfolio manager an illegal tip in July 2010 and that the manager used that information to buy 99,000 shares of F5 Networks Inc.

At the end of the third quarter 2010, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Carlson owned 92,500 shares of F5 Networks Inc.