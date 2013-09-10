"These seven new deals place us in good stead as we build our portfolio in Indonesia, grow our presence in China and reinforce our leadership position in India. We are continuing to take the lead in India and expect to open eight more new hotels in India before year end," said Simon C Barlow, president, Asia Pacific, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

The new deals include Carlson Rezidor launching hotels in India, China and Indonesia. The location of hotels, which will come up in India, include Mumbai, Noida, Kota and Raipur.

Apart from these, by the end of this year, the company will launch eight hotels in India in locations including Mysore, Guwahati, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Meerut, Uttarakhand and Kandla.

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the largest hotel chains in the world with more 1,300 hotels in operations and under development in more than 100 countries. The company operates hotels under its brands which include Radisson Blu, Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inns & Suites by CarlsonSM and Hotel Missoni.

It plans to have a portfolio of around 1,500 hotels in operation and under development by 2015.

Carlson is headquartered in Minneapolis in the US and Brussels in Belgium.

-- Copyright 2012 VCCircle.com. All rights reserved. This content/article is provided by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited and not by Reuters. All rights, including copyright, in this content/article provided by VCCircle.com are owned or controlled by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited. The content may not be copied, broadcast, downloaded and stored (in any medium), transmitted, adapted or changed in any way whatsoever without the prior written permission of Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited.