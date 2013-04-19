LONDON, April 19 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group said on Friday it had made a significant investment
in British taxi company Addison Lee.
Founded by outspoken minicab driver John Griffin in 1975
with just one car, Addison Lee has become a major competitor to
London's black cabs and now carries more than 10 million
passengers a year.
Carlyle did not disclose how big a stake it had bought in
Addison Lee, which provides private hire services in London and
the South East of England, or how much it had paid.
One person familiar with the matter said it was a very
significant majority and the investment was in the region of 300
million pounds ($458.8 million).
"The focus for Carlyle's investment in Addison Lee will be
to drive business expansion both in the UK and internationally
by providing transport services to a wider range of blue chip
corporates and individual customers," Carlyle said in a
statement.
Griffin sparked controversy last year with comments in
Addison Lee's company magazine that the growing number of
cyclists taking to the road without proper training would lead
to an increase in accidents involving cyclists.
He also previously called on his drivers to use London's bus
lanes illegally.