JOHANNESBURG Jan 23 U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group and the assset management unit of South Africa's Investec have made a private equity investment in Mozambique-based transport firm J&J Africa, the two companies said on Thursday.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal, the second for Carlyle's Africa fund, which is targeting businesses that benefit from rising consumer spending on the continent.

J&J Africa is a transport company that also provides warehouses for bulk and container cargo.