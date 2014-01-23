JOHANNESBURG Jan 23 Carlyle Group and
the asset management arm of South Africa's Investec
have taken stakes in a Mozambique-based transport firm, the two
companies said on Thursday, the latest private equity deal to
target Africa.
Private equity investments are increasingly popular in
sub-Saharan African, given its high growth rates and illiquid
capital markets, which make traditional equity investing more
difficult.
The two companies said they had taken stakes in J&J Africa,
a family-run business that ships products including fertiliser
and consumer goods from Mozambique's Port of Beira to
neighbouring countries Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe.
It employs around 1,500 and has a fleet of 800 trucks, as
well as warehouses.
Carlyle and Investec did not disclose the terms of their
investments, but Marlon Chigwende, the U.S. firm's Africa
co-head, said it had taken a "significant minority that may well
grow over time".
The deal represents a vote of confidence in Mozambique,
which has had its image tarnished by intermittent political
violence since last year that has rekindled concern of a return
to civil war after 16-years of conflict ended two decades ago.
That has yet to deter investors keen to take advantage of
improvements in its port infrastructure.
"As Beira port has scaled up its capacity to handle freight
and shipping, that creates a much better route of both import
and export for these countries," said Investec's William
Alexander.
The deal is the second for Carlyle's sub-Saharan African
fund. Along with two other investors it took a $210 million
stake in Tanzania-based agribusiness Export Trading Group in
2012. Like J&J, that business is also family run.
"In our target countries - Tanzania, Zambia, Mozambique,
Nigeria and Ghana - a lot the businesses that we'd be looking to
invest in tend to be family run and family owned," Chigwende
said.