HONG KONG Nov 28 Anand Balasubrahmanyan, the
former Carlyle Group Southeast Asia head, has joined CIMB
Group Holdings, where he will have responsibility for
the Malaysian bank's private equity products, sources said.
The hiring comes as CIMB is expanding its investment banking
business after buying some Asian operations of British lender
Royal Bank of Scotland earlier this year.
Based in Singapore, Balasubrahmanyan began his new role a
few weeks ago, said the sources who had direct knowledge of the
matter. He left the U.S. private equity company earlier this
year.
The sources said Balasubrahmanyan, an investment banker with
Morgan Stanley before joining Carlyle in 2007, will have
a senior role in the private equity arm of the bank.
Balasubrahmanyan and CIMB declined to comment. The sources
did not want to be identified as the information was not public.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)