ISTANBUL Jan 4 Private equity firm
Carlyle Group said on Wednesday it had acquired a 48
percent stake in Turkish private education provider Bahcesehir
Koleji.
Carlyle did not disclose details of the transaction.
Existing shareholders, the Yucel and Karatas groups, will remain
significant investors in Bahcesehir, Carlyle said in an e-mailed
statement.
Bahcesehir Koleji, which was established in 1994, is active
in nursery, primary and secondary school education. As of August
2011, it operated 20 primary and 11 secondary schools, serving
approximately 12,000 students.
"Demand for private education in Turkey is increasing,
driven by a number of factors including a growing student
population and higher incomes," said Walid Musallam, Carlyle
managing director and head of Carlyle MENA.
"The private school sector remains fragmented and
penetration remains low in Turkey," he said.
Previous investments made by Carlyle MENA include Medical
Park, Turkey's second largest healthcare group, in December
2009.
The announcement came days after Ernst & Young predicted
2012 would be another low-volume year for Turkey's mergers and
acquisitions market.
Separately, Dubai-based Eastgate Capital Group applied to
acquire a 49.8 percent stake in Turkish textile maker Fabeks D
Ticaret from owners Zamanpur family, according to the website of
Turkey's anti-trust board.
The Zamanpur family will continue to hold the majority stake
after the sale, Fabeks said in a separate statement.
Fabeks owns 30 shops in Turkey, France, Algeria and
Switzerland under the brand Silk & Cashmere.