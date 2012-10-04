LONDON Oct 4 Private equity firm Carlyle Group
has hired BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank to arrange a 260
million pound ($418 million) loan for UK roadside rescue
business RAC to pay itself a dividend.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, HSBC,
JPMorgan and UBS are also bookrunners on the deal, the banks and
the company said in a statement.
The dividend recapitalisation - a process that involves debt
being added to existing borrowings to pay a dividend - comes
after RAC reduced its existing 620 million pounds of loans put
in place last year when Carlyle bought the business.