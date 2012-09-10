BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings announces proposed senior secured notes offering
* Oppenheimer announces proposed senior secured notes offering
Sept 10 Carlyle Group LP CFO Adena Friedman presenting at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference: * Says does not expect fee compression as a result of offering fee discounts in latest U.S. buyout fund * Says has not seen negative impact as a result of becoming a public company from fund investors * Says Carlyle will benefit from the effect that Dodd-Frank has on banks but impact overall on Carlyle will be marginal
* Gardner Lewis Asset Management L.P. reports a 5.6 percent stake in Kate Spade & Co as of May 26, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sAAip9) Further company coverage: