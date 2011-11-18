Nov 18 Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] said on Friday it would buy a debt capital provider to bolster its mezzanine fund capabilities, as the private equity firm continues to diversify ahead of an initial public offering.

Carlyle, whose global market strategies unit manages $22 billion of credit and equity instruments, said it would buy Churchill Financial, LLC, a manager of a $1.25 billion collateralized loan obligation (CLO), from private equity peer Olympus Partners for an undisclosed amount.

The equity of the CLO would be retained by a portfolio company of Olympus Partners.

Carlyle said it would hire 13 investment professionals from Churchill, including team leader Ken Kencel, who will become managing director.

Since it was founded in 2006, Churchill has committed more than $2.5 billion in debt capital to U.S. middle market companies with $25 million to $75 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Buyout firms are moving beyond their equity dealmaking roots to private markets such as credit and real estate to take advantage of opportunities across the economic cycle.

Carlyle made its biggest ever move into asset management earlier this year when it took over AlpInvest Partners B.V. and Emerging Sovereign Group LLC, creating a global alternative asset manager with about $153 billion of assets under management across 86 funds and 49 fund-of-fund vehicles.

The company filed for an IPO in September, stating its intention to join rivals Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co and Apollo Global Management LLC as a publicly listed firm. All these firms are ramping up their debt investment business as banks cut back on lending.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP advised Carlyle, and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP represented Churchill on the deal. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)