Nov 18 Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] said on Friday it
would buy a debt capital provider to bolster its mezzanine fund
capabilities, as the private equity firm continues to diversify
ahead of an initial public offering.
Carlyle, whose global market strategies unit manages $22
billion of credit and equity instruments, said it would buy
Churchill Financial, LLC, a manager of a $1.25 billion
collateralized loan obligation (CLO), from private equity peer
Olympus Partners for an undisclosed amount.
The equity of the CLO would be retained by a portfolio
company of Olympus Partners.
Carlyle said it would hire 13 investment professionals from
Churchill, including team leader Ken Kencel, who will become
managing director.
Since it was founded in 2006, Churchill has committed more
than $2.5 billion in debt capital to U.S. middle market
companies with $25 million to $75 million in earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
Buyout firms are moving beyond their equity dealmaking
roots to private markets such as credit and real estate to take
advantage of opportunities across the economic cycle.
Carlyle made its biggest ever move into asset management
earlier this year when it took over AlpInvest Partners B.V. and
Emerging Sovereign Group LLC, creating a global alternative
asset manager with about $153 billion of assets under
management across 86 funds and 49 fund-of-fund vehicles.
The company filed for an IPO in September, stating its
intention to join rivals Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co and
Apollo Global Management LLC as a publicly listed firm. All
these firms are ramping up their debt investment business as
banks cut back on lending.
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP advised Carlyle, and Orrick,
Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP represented Churchill on the deal.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)