Nov 4 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
said on Monday it has named Kewsong Lee as its deputy
chief investment officer for corporate private equity.
Lee joins Carlyle from private equity firm Warburg Pincus
where he was managing director and member of the executive
management group.
Lee will work with Carlyle's co-chief executive officer and
chief investment officer William Conway Jr to help manage
Carlyle's 11 buyout and growth funds which total $58 billion in
assets under management.
While at Warburg, Lee was involved in transactions including
the Neiman Marcus Group, Aramark Corporation and TransDigm Group
Inc.