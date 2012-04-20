NEW YORK, April 20 Carlyle Investment Management launched today its second collateralized loan obligation (CLO) of this year, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The $512.6 million CLO is being marketed by JP Morgan. The CLO, which is called Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2012-2, includes a $320.75 million Aaa/AAA tranche; a $55 million AA tranche; a $39 million A tranche; a $24 million BBB tranche; a $23 million BB tranche; and a $50.8 million equity tranche.

Carlyle is seeking initial interest in the equity tranche by April 27 and orders on the tranche by May 4. Carlyle manages roughly $16 billion of CLOs globally. Since August 2010, Carlyle has acquired the rights to manage roughly $5.9 billion in broadly syndicated U.S. CLOs, $1.2 billion in middle market U.S. CLOs and 2.2 billion euros in European CLOs.

The firm's first CLO this year - a $509.88 million deal - priced in March. The AAA notes on that deal printed at 143bp over Libor.

Last year, Carlyle raised a $500 million CLO, in which the AAA tranche printed at 122bp over Libor.

CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields - are still a substantial buyer base for loans post the credit crisis. Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make up around 40-50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70-75 percent at the height of the market.

CLOs make money based on the difference between the liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since the resurgence of the CLO market in 2011, liabilities spreads on all parts of CLOs' capital stacks have been trending lower, although they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006.

In 2011, $13.24 billion in CLOs were printed in the U.S., according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. So far this year, $9.78 billion in CLOs have priced.