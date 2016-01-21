By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 21 A Collateralized Loan
Obligation (CLO) managed by the Carlyle Group increased for the
second time the rate it must pay to some of its most-senior
investors, about 31 months after it was issued with the
intention of being refinanced before the spread rose.
Carlyle, the Washington-based investment firm that oversees
US$188bn in assets, raised the CLO, Carlyle 2013-3, with a
US$75m Triple A slice that paid a below-market spread of 100bp
for the first 18 months, sources said. That rate increased to
150bp in January 2015 and stepped up again to 175bp on January
15.
Carlyle and GSO Capital Partners are among investment firms
that issued funds with this step-up structure following a
staggering 68% drop in CLO issuance in 2013 amid changes in
regulation.
An April 1, 2013 assessment by the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp (FDIC) made it more expensive for banks, holders of the
Triple A tranches of CLOs, to issue new funds after requiring
banks to incur higher deposit insurance premiums on their CLO
holdings. When new CLO issuance dropped to US$3.9bn in April
from US$12.3bn in March, the new structure was slated to entice
to the CLO market new buyers seeking shorter-duration bonds.
The funds were meant to be in place for 18 months and then
be refinanced before the interest rate increased. If the deals
couldn't be reworked, the investor would be paid a higher
spread.
CLOs, which pool loans of different credit quality, sell
slices of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to
investors such as insurance companies. The most junior and
riskiest portion of the fund, the equity slice, is paid last
with what interest is leftover after the fund's bondholders
receive their distributions.
"The concern from the CLO market was that you had an
increase in the number of regional banks who became a fairly
substantial part of the CLO investor base when the market
reopened after the crisis and there was concern about how many
banks would have to pay a higher insurance charge [for holding
CLO tranches]," Rishad Ahluwalia, global head of CLO research at
JP Morgan in London, said of the FDIC assessment.
The feature was intended to attract investors that wanted to
purchase a shorter-dated bond with a higher interest rate. These
tranches typically paid about 100bp-110bp compared to three-year
Triple A prime auto bonds that paid 30bp in October 2013 or
three-year Triple A subprime auto bonds that paid 56bp,
according to Wells Fargo data.
"The point is to effectively shorten the bond for the
investor," said Bjarni Torfason, a CLO analyst at Deutsche Bank
in New York. "It doesn't guarantee they will get their money
back when the coupon steps-up, but it makes it very likely they
will get their money back at that time and otherwise provides
them with a high coupon bond that could likely be sold at a good
price."
In June 2013, when the Carlyle 2013-3 CLO was issued, Triple
A spreads were about 120bp and forecast to drop to about 100bp
at the end of the year. Triple A spreads finished 2013 at 150bp,
according to Morgan Stanley data.
When the fund, which was arranged by Citigroup, stepped up
to 150bp in January 2015, spreads on new-issue Triple As were at
155bp.
The second step-up to 175bp on January 15 is higher than the
market spread of about 154bp at the end of 2015. Carlyle's most
recent US$406.85m CLO issued in December, also with Citigroup,
pays investors in a US$209.5m Triple A slice 155bp, according to
LPC Collateral data.
Carlyle and Citigroup spokespeople both declined to comment.
RECORD REFI
A record US$11.6bn of CLOs was refinanced in 2015, primarily
in the second quarter when Triple A spreads dipped below 150bp.
Cutting the interest rate on the Triple A tranche can increase
payouts to equity holders.
GSO, the credit-investment unit of Blackstone Group, raised
a US$519m Emerson Park CLO with Goldman Sachs in 2013 that
included the step-up feature, sources said. The spread on that
Triple A slice increased to 150bp in April 2015 from the issued
rate of 100bp, sources said.
The fund was then refinanced in July 2015, cutting the
Triple A spread to 132bp, sources said. If it hadn't been
reworked, the next step-up would have been to 175bp on April 15,
2016.
A GSO spokesperson didn't return a telephone call seeking
comment. A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment.
The step-up feature largely disappeared from the market in
2015 until Allstate raised a US$501m CLO with Goldman Sachs in
November that included a spread increase on a US$45m Triple A
slice, which was driven by investor demand, sources said. The
fund currently pays a coupon of 155bp that will step up to
185bps after 24 months.
More funds may be issued with this feature if there is
investor demand for CLO debt with a shorter duration, managers
and bankers said.
(Editing By Michelle Sierra and Chris Mangham)