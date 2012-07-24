July 24 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said Peter Liguori, the former chief operating officer of Discovery Communications Inc, has joined the firm in a consulting role.

Liguori, who joined Carlyle as an operating executive for the telecommunications and media team, will provide strategic guidance related to the firm's investments and buyouts.

Carlyle's telecommunication and media team oversees the company's existing investment in Nielsen Holdings NV and has been involved in the sale of AMC Theatres to Dalian Wanda Group and the sale of Insight Communications to Time Warner Cable.