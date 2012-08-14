BRIEF-Highland Partners NV LLC raises $9.7 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $9.7 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r6bBiA)
NEW YORK Aug 14 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is nearing an agreement to acquire Getty Images from Hellman & Friedman and could announce the deal as early as Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Carlyle has prevailed over other private equity bidders, including CVC Capital Partners in the auction, the people said.
The value of the deal was not immediately available on Tuesday, but sources said previously that Getty Images could be worth more than $3.5 billion.
The people asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Carlyle declined to comment.
* Technology Crossover Ventures reports open market sale of 1.4 mln shares of Rapid7 Inc's common stock on June 6 at $18 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sDQtCt) Further company coverage: