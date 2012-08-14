* Carlyle may announce Getty Images deal as early as
Wed-sources
* Carlyle prevails over other buyout bidders such as
CVC-sources
* Sources previously valued Getty at over $3.5 bln
By Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group LP is nearing an agreement to acquire Getty Images
Inc from Hellman & Friedman LLC and could announce a deal as
early as Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the
matter.
Getty Images, which for the first time shot images in the
Olympic Games in London this year in 3D and 360 degree formats
using robotic cameras, is set to change private equity hands at
a time when the media landscape is becoming ever more
competitive.
Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty has
had to adapt to a shift in the media industry to online from
print, as demand for images grows in an environment where prices
for online use are lower than for print use.
Carlyle has prevailed over other private equity bidders,
including CVC Capital Partners Ltd, the sources said, in the
auction for Getty, the largest supplier of stock photos, video
and other digital content.
The value of the transaction was not immediately available
on Tuesday, but sources familiar with the matter said previously
that Getty Images could be worth more than $3.5 billion.
The people familiar with the matter cautioned that final
details are still being worked out and there is no certainty
that an agreement will be reached.
They asked not to be named because the matter is not public.
Carlyle declined to comment while Hellman & Friedman and Getty
were not immediately available for comment.
A sale would come more than four years after Hellman &
Friedman bought a majority stake in Getty Images in a $2.4
billion deal.
Such a deal underscores robust appetite for secondary
buyouts - sales from one private equity firm to another - as the
industry is flush with capital it is looking to put to work, and
the initial public offering market remains choppy.
In addition to Carlyle and CVC, private equity firms TPG
Capital LP, Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP and KKR & Co LP
also considered a buyout of Getty Images, sources have
said.
ONLINE IMAGERY
Since the 2008 buyout, Getty's earnings have grown through
acquisitions, and the business has also enjoyed increasing
demand for its online imagery products and services, they said.
The leveraged buyout of Getty in 2008 by Hellman included
more than 50 percent equity, compared with less than 30 percent
for many of the similar deals in 2007, Moody's Investors Service
Inc said in a report last month.
This left the company with room to borrow further. In March,
Hellman and the company's minority shareholders reaped a $379
million dividend from Getty funded with debt and $115 million of
cash. This followed a $504 million dividend at the end of 2010.
Getty Images produces and distributes still imagery, video
and multimedia products to media customers in more than 100
countries.
Hellman had tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
JPMorgan Chase & Co <JPM.N > to examine a possible sale or
public offering, sources told Reuters in May.
Carlyle invested $1 billion in private equity in the second
quarter but has since announced deals, expected to close by the
end of the year, for which it will commit at least $1.6 billion,
Carlyle's co-chief executive, William Conway, told analysts on
an earnings conference call on Aug 8.
This does not include its purchase of asset manager TCW
Group Inc from Societe General, which was announced on
Aug. 9.
Much of Carlyle's prolific deal activity is related to the
dynamics of Carlyle Partners V, a $13.7 billion buyout fund,
which the private equity firm is putting to work. The fund's
investment period runs through May 2013, Conway said.