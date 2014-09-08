HONG KONG, Sept 8 Carlyle Group, one of
the world's largest private equity firms, said on Monday it has
closed its fourth Asia fund at $3.9 billion, the second-largest
private equity fund ever raised for Asia investments.
Carlyle Asia Partners IV, which will invest in deals in Asia
excluding Japan, is 53 percent larger than the firm's previous
fund, which raised $2.55 billion in 2010, and exceeded its
target of $3.5 billion.
The new fund, second only to KKR & Co's $6 billion
Asia fund raised last year, adds to a record amount of
uninvested capital, or dry powder, that private equity firms
have raised for Asia.
Carlyle, which set up its first office in Asia in 1998, has
$13.6 billion in assets under management in buyout, growth, yuan
and real estate funds across Asia, including Japan.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)