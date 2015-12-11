(Adds detail on deal, Carlyle comment)
LONDON Dec 11 Carlyle will buy Dutch
lingerie firm Hunkemoller from its private equity owners, the
U.S. buyout fund said on Friday.
Founded in 1886, the one-time Amsterdam corset shop has
grown into 700 stores across Europe, and has been backed by
European private equity firm PAI since 2010.
Terms for the Carlyle deal were not disclosed, but a source
familiar with the matter said Carlyle paid around eight times
Hunkemoller's core earnings (EBITDA) of 55 million euros, which
would value it at around 440 million euros ($482 million).
Reuters reported in March that PAI was launching a process
that could value the firm at around $500 million.
Hunkemoller is the largest high-street lingerie brand in the
Benelux region. It was looked at by other private equity firms
including Sycamore, which came close to clinching a deal.
But in autumn the seller asked potential buyers to tweak
their offers after Hunkemoller's trading proved stronger than
expected, sources told Reuters at the time.
"Lingerie is a very attractive segment in the retail world.
It's less crowded than other categories," Marco De Benedetti,
co-head of Europe at Carlyle, told Reuters.
"We think this is a deal that will be attractive for its own
merit, but there's always room to consider other transactions."
Another upcoming asset in the sector is Women'secret, the
lingerie brand of Spanish company Cortefiel, which is set to be
sold by its private equity backers.
Carlyle has previously invested in clothing chains including
luxury jacket maker Moncler and Italian retailer Twin Set.
The Hunkemoller deal is expected to complete by mid-March
2016.
($1 = 0.9124 euros)
