MUMBAI Dec 9 Private-equity firm Carlyle Group
LP said it bought a majority stake in India's Newgen
KnowledgeWorks, a provider of publishing and technical services,
for $32.8 million.
Carlyle acquired a 54.8 percent stake in the Chennai-based
company through First Carlyle Ventures III, an investment fund
advised by the Carlyle Group, the U.S. firm said on Tuesday.
Carlyle, which manages $203 billion globally, bought shares
from Franklin Templeton Private Equity, Aureos South Asia Fund
and ePlanet Capital, it said in a statement.
Carlyle had earlier invested in Newgen in 2004 and exited in
2011.
Newgen KnowledgeWorks caters to companies in the United
States, UK and Europe.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)