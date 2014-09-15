Sept 15 Carlyle Group LP said it
appointed Michael Hart as managing director and president of
Carlyle GMS Finance Inc and NF Investment Corp.
Carlyle GMS Finance is a business development company
launched last year to lend to midsize U.S. companies. NF
Investment is an affiliated investment company of Carlyle.
Hart joins from BlackRock Solutions, a unit of giant fund
manager BlackRock.
He was a managing director and co-head of the U.S. advisory
practice within the financial markets advisory group at
BlackRock Solutions.
Hart has also worked at Morgan Stanley as co-chairman
of the capital commitment committee.
Carlyle said Hart, based in New York, began his duties this
month.