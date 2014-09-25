* GIC becomes equal shareholder with Carlyle
* Deal derails planned stock market listing
* RAC has enterprise value of over 2 bln pounds
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Sept 25 Singaporean sovereign
wealth fund GIC has bought a stake in RAC Ltd from U.S. private
equity firm Carlyle Group, a deal that will halt plans to
list Britain's second largest roadside recovery group.
GIC did not specify the size or price of the stake it had
bought, but said it and Carlyle would now jointly own a majority
stake in RAC, with the company's management holding the rest.
Carlyle Group bought RAC Ltd from Aviva in 2011 for 1
billion pounds ($1.63 billion). A person familiar with the GIC
transaction said RAC now had an enterprise value, including
debt, of around 2 billion pounds and that GIC and Carlyle would
now have equal holdings in the majority stake.
The deal by GIC, which has assets estimated at more than
$300 billion, derails plans for an RAC stock market debut which
had been lined up for this year.
"It was very close. This was a very floatable business, and
there was a lot of strong appetite," Andrew Burgess, a partner
at Carlyle, told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"While there's been quite a strong appetite to test IPOs
(initial public offerings) this year, what's starting to happen
is that investors are getting a little more choosy," Burgess
said.
Stock market listings have soared this year as a result of
companies capitalising on buoyant equity markets. Private equity
funds have often been unable to match the steep valuations paid
by yield-hungry public market investors.
But the balance has begun to shift away from stock market
listings because of the poor performance of some IPOs and also
because of increasing pressure on private equity firms to invest
their cash. Companies with cash to spend are also becoming more
active in the M&A arena.
Last week, Danish telecoms group TDC snapped up
Norwegian cable operator Get AS for $2.2 billion, also averting
a stock market listing.
RAC is the modern incarnation of the Royal Automobile Club,
an association that was founded in 1897. It has about 8 million
members, and responded to around 2.5 million breakdowns in 2013.
The business had core earnings of 156 million pounds last year.
The company is Britain's number two in the market to
roadside recovery firm AA, which was listed by private
equity backers Permira, Charterhouse and CVC
earlier this year.
Carlyle and the RAC were advised by Lazard, Barclays
and Goldman Sachs. Nomura advised GIC.
($1 = 0.6138 British pounds)
