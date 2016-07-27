NEW YORK, July 27 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group L.P. posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings
on Wednesday, in line with its peers, as a firmer global
financial market bolstered investment returns.
Carlyle said it had earned economic net income, a key metric
for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains
or losses in investments, of $115.1 million after taxes, or 35
cents per share, in the second quarter. Analysts on average had
expected 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)