(Adds details of investment losses)
NEW YORK Oct 26 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group L.P. on Wednesday warned of more losses in its
hedge fund and commodities investments, after posting
lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings as it set aside $100
million for ongoing lawsuits.
Carlyle reported $69.7 million in after-tax economic net
income, a key metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts
for unrealized gains or losses in investments, compared with a
loss of $140.3 million a year ago.
On a per share basis, its economic net income was 21 cents
for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected
33 cents, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.
Carlyle said it had set aside $100 million for ongoing
litigation and contingencies, noting that the timing of any
payment was uncertain.
The Washington-based firm had said in February that
liquidators of a Carlyle bond fund had sued over investment
losses in mortgage-backed securities, seeking damages of $1
billion.
Carlyle's latest results showed persistent losses in some of
its hedge funds, while other investments struggled to beat gains
in the broader market.
Carlyle's hedge funds rose 0.7 percent in the quarter on an
asset-weighted basis, the firm said. That lagged the 3 percent
gain in the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index, a performance
benchmark for hedge funds published by Hedge Fund Research.
Carlyle said the unit holding its hedge fund and commodity
investments would continue to suffer near-term losses from those
assets.
Investments to expand its credit business would drag on
earnings in the near future, Carlyle said.
Investors in Carlyle's money-losing hedge funds such as
Claren Road Asset Management have been withdrawing their cash.
Carlyle said the value of its private equity funds rose 3
percent from July to September, lagging a 3.3 percent rise in
the S&P 500 stock index. For the year, they were up 8
percent, outpacing an roughly 4.4 percent gain in the S&P 500.
The firm declared a quarterly distribution of 50 cents per
share after generating cash earnings of $222.6 million after
taxes, compared with $238.5 million a year ago.
As of September, Carlyle said it managed $169.1 billion,
down from $175.6 billion the previous quarter as cash returned
to investors at the completion of investments offset new funds
raised.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by W Simon and Richard
Chang)