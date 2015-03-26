LONDON, March 26 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Sterling
Resources' Romanian gas fields, days after it raised
$2.5 billion to snap up energy assets around the world.
Canadian-listed Sterling Resources will receive $42.5
million from Carlyle's international energy fund for the sale of
its entire Romanian operations as it struggles to stay afloat
following the recent drop in oil prices.
The fund, Carlyle International Energy Partners (CIEP),
announced last Friday that it had raised $2.5 billion from 160
investors to buy energy assets outside the United States.
CIEP managing director Marcel van Poecke told Reuters he
expected the fund to make up to 12 investments over the next two
to three years around the world.
"A large part of the investments will be done this year and
next year because of the market conditions. Most will be
invested in upstream in Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin
America," he said.
The halving of oil prices since last June has hit Sterling's
revenue. Following the Romanian deal, which includes four
licence blocks in the Black Sea, the oil and gas producer's
focus will shift mainly to Britain as it seeks to sell other
assets or be bought while attempting to refinance debt.
"We expect that this refocusing and simplification of our
portfolio will make the company a more attractive candidate for
a merger or corporate sale, benefiting all stakeholders," said
Sterling Chief Executive Jake Ulrich.
Sterling holds a 30 percent stake in the Breagh gas field in
the North Sea, which is operated by RWE. RWE has
itself sold its stake to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's
LetterOne fund..
In an investor presentation earlier this month, Sterling
said it would pursue the sale of its Breagh interest to
facilitate refinancing of debt and improve liquidity.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Pravin Char)