BRIEF-Industrial Securities' net profit at 117.2 mln yuan in May
* Says net profit at 117.2 million yuan ($17.25 million) in May
NEW YORK, Sept 20 CARLYLE GROUP CO-CEO WILLIAM CONWAY SAYS ALL-IN FINANCING COST OF CARLYLE'S LAST FEW DEALS HAS AVERAGED 6 PCT CARLYLE GROUP CO-CEO WILLIAM CONWAY SAYS HE FEARS THAT OVER TIME CHINA MAY FAVOR LOCALS OVER FOREIGN COMPETITORS FOR DEALS
* Says net profit at 117.2 million yuan ($17.25 million) in May
BEIJING, June 6 China will launch its nationwide emissions trading system by November at the "very earliest", a government researcher said on Tuesday.