May 8 The Carlyle Group said Daniel Harris, a former senior research analyst at Goldman Sachs, joined the company as Managing Director and head of public market investor relations, a week after the firm's market debut.

Harris is based in New York and will work with CFO Adena Friedman in his new position, the company said in a statement.

The private equity firm, which raised $671 million in a muted initial public offering, has not seen much stock movement in its first week as a public company.