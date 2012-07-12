UPDATE 1-Anglo American appoints Chambers as next chairman
* Anglo stalling after recovery in 2016 (Adds quotes, background)
MUMBAI, July 12 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group has bought about 10 percent stake in Indian IT services firm Infotech Enterprises for about $37.93 million, exchange data showed.
Carlyle bought about 11.1 million shares at an average price of 190 rupees a share through its unit One Carlyle Ventures Mauritius, according to the exchange data.
Carlyle, which has assets worth $159 billion under management globally, has invested $800 million in India so far, including investments in top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp, India Infoline and Edelweiss Financial Services.
* Anglo stalling after recovery in 2016 (Adds quotes, background)
JOHANNESBURG, June 7 South African cement maker PPC reported a 93 percent plunge in full-year earnings on Wednesday due to a liquidity crisis following a cut in its credit rating to junk status by S&P Global Ratings.