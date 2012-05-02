BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
NEW YORK May 2 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is selling 30.5 million units at $22 per unit in its IPO, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
A Carlyle spokesman declined to comment.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding