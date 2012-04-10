NEW YORK, April 10 Carlyle Group LP, the private equity firm with $147 billion in assets under management, is planning to sell a 10 percent stake in its upcoming initial public offering, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The firm, which is set to start road shows for its IPO shortly, first hinted at the size of the sale in a regulatory filing earlier this month. It is looking for a valuation of between $7.5 billion and $8 billion, the source said.

A Carlyle spokesman declined to comment.