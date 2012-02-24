TOKYO Feb 24 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group has hired Nomura Holdings Inc and
Goldman Sachs to handle the initial public offering of
Japanese ball bearing maker Tsubaki Nakashima Co in a deal that
could be worth at least 70 billion yen ($873 million), sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
The global offering could be launched as early as June, the
sources said. It would likely rank as the largest IPO in Japan
since online gaming firm Nexon Co sold 98 billion yen
worth of shares in December.
The sources were not authorised to speak publicly about the
deal.
Carlyle is expecting Tsubaki to fetch a market value of more
than 200 billion yen, and is aiming to sell at least one third
of the company in the IPO, according to the sources.
Carlyle bought Tsubaki Nakashima Co from the principal
investment arm of Nomura Holdings a year ago. At that time the
enterprise value was estimated at 66 billion yen.