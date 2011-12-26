BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings elects Andrew L. Tan as chairman of board
* Board elected Andrew L. Tan and Gerardo C. Garcia as chairman and vice chairman of board, respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 26 Carlyle Group said on Monday it has named Kazuhiro Yamada as co-head of its Japanese operations, replacing Masao Hirano, who will resign from the private equity firm.
Yamada, a managing director at Carlyle, will take up his new position on Jan 1, the company said in a statement. He will co-lead Carlyle's Japanese operations with current co-head Tamotsu Adachi.
Hirano, who will leave the company on Dec.31, will become a senior advisor to Carlyle and will also work as an independent consultant, the firm said.
Carlyle manages 185 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in Japanese buyout funds.
* Wheaton Precious Metals - unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital to buy about 1.1% of common shares outstanding at CAD$26.75 per share in cash